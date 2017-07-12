Paris Jackson sticks up for Zendaya amid 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' casting criticism

By Music News Group

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicParis Jackson wants Zendaya‘s haters to back off.

Michael Jackson‘s daughter recently took to Twitter to give the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress’ critics a piece of her mind, writing, “unfortunately some people have to work harder to get recognition for their talent. sick world we live in. zendaya still slays as usual.”

Paris was specifically responding to an individual’s subtweet that replied to an original tweet comparing actress Kristen Dunst‘s portrayal of Marvel comic book character Mary Jane Watson in prior Spider-Man films versus Zendaya’s role in Spider-Man: Homecoming as a related, but different character, with the same nickname, MJ.

In the Spider-Man comic books and movies, Mary Jane is white. However, fans of the superhero blasted Zendaya, who is biracial, before the arrival of Spider-Man: Homecoming after hearing rumors that the star was in talks to play Mary Jane.

And Zendaya herself even told Entertainment Tonight in a previous interview that she was, instead, playing a character named Michelle in the film, not Mary Jane.

