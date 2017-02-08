Papa Roach Premieres Live "Crooked Teeth" Video

By Music News Group

Gabriel Olsen/Getty ImagesPapa Roach has shared a live video for their new single, “Crooked Teeth.” The visual was filmed during the band’s tour of South America in 2016. You can watch the live “Crooked Teeth” video now via YouTube.

“Crooked Teeth” is the lead single from Papa Roach’s forthcoming 10th studio album. The currently untitled record is due out this year.

In other Papa Roach news, the band will be playing a round of shows in Canada this April alongside Sum 41. They’ll also be playing the Fort Rock, Carolina Rebellion, Northern Invasion and Rock on the Range festivals.

Papa Roach’s last album was 2015’s F.E.A.R.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News