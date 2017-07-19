Palestinian Radiohead fan reportedly obtains permit to attend Israel show

By Music News Group

Credit: Alex LakeAfter much controversy, Radiohead‘s concert in Israel will be held tonight. According to a report from Time Out Tel Aviv, a Palestinian fan has received a permit to attend the show.

The fan, who lives in the West Bank, went to Reddit asking for advice about how to gain entry to the show. Due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, travel between the two areas is extremely limited. After hearing about his case, the production company Naranjah, which is putting on the Radiohead concert, reportedly reached out to the proper authorities and obtained a travel permit for the fan.

Radiohead’s Israel concert has been met been with criticism, particularly Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters, a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which calls for a cultural boycott of Israel over its treatment of Palestinians. In response, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke said, “It’s deeply disrespectful to assume that we’re either being misinformed or that…we can’t make these decisions ourselves.”

As the New York Post points out, Radiohead may have a personal motivation for playing Israel: the country was the first to give “Creep” significant airplay, which helped save the band’s then-floundering career.

