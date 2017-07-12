P.O.D., Like a Storm, Otherwise & more added to 2018 ShipRocked lineup

By Music News Group

ShipRockedThe 2018 ShipRocked concert cruise has invited a few more bands to come aboard its lineup. P.O.D., Like a Storm, Otherwise and Adelitas Way have been added to the floating festival, which sets sail January 21 from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Additionally, the list of musicians playing in The Stowaways, ShipRocked’s resident all-star band featuring a revolving cast of artists, has been revealed. Among those participating include Sevendust‘s Lajon Witherspoon, Disturbed bassist John Moyer, Papa Roach drummer Tony Palermo and Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin.

ShipRocked 2018 will feature headlining sets from Stone Sour and Seether, plus performances by In This Moment, Black Label Society, Nothing More, Starset and Beartooth, among others.

