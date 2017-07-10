Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie to headline 2017 Ozzfest Meets Knotfest

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesThe details of the 2017 Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, Ozzy Osbourne and Slipknot‘s collaborative festival, have been revealed.

The two-day event will be held November 4-5 in San Bernardino, California, and features headlining sets from Rob Zombie and Ozzy himself.

Ozzfest Meets Knotfest first launched in 2016 with headlining sets from Black Sabbath and Slipknot. Ozzfest itself first launched as a standalone festival in 1996.

“Last year’s show with Black Sabbath was just incredible and I’m thrilled to be coming back this year…to headline the 21st anniversary of Ozzfest,” says Osbourne in a statement.

This year’s lineup also includes Prophets of Rage, Marilyn Manson, Deftones, Eighteen Visions, Life of Agony, Baroness and Testament, among others. Slipknot themselves won’t play, but Corey Taylor will be there with his band Stone Sour.

“Knotfest was never supposed to be exclusively about Slipknot,” says Taylor. “It was always about the things that fueled the spirit of Slipknot: music, art, passion, insanity, and the tribes that give it power. So it would make sense for Knotfest to carry on these ideas, even without Slipknot.”

Tickets to the 2017 Ozzfest Meets Knotfest will go on sale this Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. PT. For more info, visit Ozzfest.com or Knotfest.com.

