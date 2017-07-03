Oscar on the brain? Newbie actress Rihanna would "love to get there one day"

STX FilmsWhile Rihanna’s movie career hasn’t been that extensive to date, she does have two big films coming up: this summer’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and the caper film Ocean’s 8, due next year. The Grammy winner says one day, she’d like to add an Oscar to her trophy shelf.

Speaking to the British paper The Sun, she says, “I’d love to get there one day. Who doesn’t want to be told they are doing a great job? Any validation that your work is impacting is rewarding. I work hard and put my all into everything I do, but the rest isn’t up to me.”

She adds, “I don’t think anyone makes an album thinking about winning a Grammy, or makes a movie thinking about winning an Oscar. What you do is work as hard as you can and if awards follow, then that’s great.”

In Valerian, Rihanna plays Bubble, a shape-shifting alien. In Ocean’s 8, she plays one of a crew of women who try to pull off a heist at New York City’s annual Met Gala.

“I just do what’s best for the role, what’s best for me,” she tells The Sun. “I’d love to do something dark and different and challenge myself.”

And while she may be one of the world’s biggest stars in music, she knows that when it comes to movies, she’s not in a position to throw her weight around.

As she puts it, “You don’t do diva on film sets.”

Valerian is in theaters July 21.

