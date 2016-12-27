Original Pearl Jam Drummer Dave Krusen on Rock Hall Induction: "It's a Massive Surprise"

By Music News Group

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty ImagesWhen Pearl Jam is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next year, the band’s original drummer Dave Krusen will be welcomed along with them. For Krusen, his inclusion in the festivities comes as a bit of a shock.

“I’m extremely stoked,” he tells Rolling Stone. “It’s a massive surprise for me, really.”

Krusen played on only one Pearl Jam album, but it was a big one: the band’s 1991 debut, Ten. He left the band shortly after recording Ten due to alcohol issues.

“It had just been so long ago,” Krusen says. “But it was just a really pleasant surprise to be included in all that. I’m thrilled.”

Throughout the band’s discography, four drummers have played on Pearl Jam albums: Krusen, Dave Abbruzzese, Jack Irons and current member Matt Cameron. However, only Krusen and Cameron will be inducted into the Rock Hall along with the band, a fact which hasn’t sat well with Abbruzzese.

“People can have a favorite drummer. I understand that,” says Krusen. “But to try and tear one down to build the other up, I don’t understand that. I can’t get with that. I think Matt Cameron is, by far, the best drummer the band has ever had, in my opinion.”

As for whether the Rock Hall made the right choice in including only him and Cameron, Krusen says he has “no idea.”

“The whole drummer controversy with the band, obviously Matt Cameron should be there,” he adds. “Beyond that, I guess I’ll just stay out of it.”

Krusen will be in attendance at the induction ceremony, which takes place April 7 in Brooklyn, New York, and he says he’d “love” to play with his old band.

“I don’t think it is likely,” he says. “But I’m down.”

