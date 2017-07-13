Oops! Britney Spears is not performing at the Super Bowl, says PepsiCo exec

By Andrea Dresdale

Randee St. NicholasOops…she’s not doing it again. Despite rumors, a PepsiCo exec says that Britney Spears won’t be playing the halftime show at the Super Bowl next year.

As previously reported, the New York Daily News claimed that Britney’s team was in secret meetings to arrange for the singer to play the halftime show at Super Bowl LII, scheduled for February 4 in Minneapolis. She’d previously performed on the 2001 halftime show, along with ‘N SYNC, Aerosmith, Nelly and Mary J. Blige.

But now, Variety reports that during a panel at the Venues Now Conference in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Justin Toman, PepsiCo’s head of sports marketing, said, “I can tell you it’s not Britney.” That was in response to the panel’s moderator, who asked for a hint about next year’s performer.

“We’ll reveal in due time,” said Toman, according to Variety, noting that “rumors always start around this time.”

Toman said when it comes to booking the halftime show, “It’s us, the artist and the NFL, and at the end, everybody has to align.”

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show was headlined by Lady Gaga, and the NFL later claimed that her performance was the most-watched musical event of all time…if you count up how many people watched on all the platforms on which it was available. According to the NFL, Gaga’s set reached more than 150 million unique viewers.

