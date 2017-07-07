Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle to Dolly and Kesha

By Music News Group

Webster Public Relations Dolly Parton scored a #1 hit in 1980 with the song, “Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You,” which was co-written by Pebe Sebert. The interesting thing is: Pebe Sebert happens to be the mother of pop star and Nashville native Kesha.

Now, we’ll get to find out what the “TiK ToK” and “Timber” hitmaker will sound like performing the classic with Dolly, since the two have recorded a new version for Kesha’s forthcoming album, Rainbow.

Coincidentally, Dolly also made an album in 1987 titled Rainbow. Kesha’s version will be out August 11.

