Old Dominion plans more "Happy Endings" at dive bars

By Music News Group

John Shearer for Getty ImagesOld Dominion‘s Dive Bar show this week in Nashville was such a big hit, the five-man band aims to do it again.

Monday, OD played its new album Happy Endings in its entirety, at Music City’s Blue Bar, where they started their career eight years ago. Now, the “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” hitmakers are planning Dive Bar stops in six more cities.

They’ll play shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, Cleveland and New York City, with details to be announced soon.

OD’s sophomore album comes out August 25.

Source:: Music News