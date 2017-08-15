"Oh, say can you see" Quavo rapping a verse on "The Star-Spangled Banner?"

By Music News Group

Migos; ABC/Randy HolmesOver 6,000 people believe that “The Star-Spangled Banner” deserves a rap makeover…courtesy of Quavo.

Fans are petitioning for the Migos member to be featured on what would be a new version of the national anthem.

The petition, found on Change.org, writes, “It’s the current year, 2017, and I think the nation should get with the times and feature Quavo on the National Anthem. He’s a feature on everything else, so why not?”

Among the recent songs Quavo is featured on: Katy Perry’s “Bon Appetit,” DJ Khaled’s “The One,” Liam Payne’s “Strip That Down,” Calvis Harris’ “Slide” and 2 Chainz’ “Good Drank,” just to name a few.

Quavo himself is also 100 percent behind the idea as well.

Last week he tweeted, “SO THEY WANT HUNCHO TO BE FEATURED ON THE NATIONAL ANTHEM LETS ROLL.”

That message has since gained over 39,000 likes and over 14,000 retweets.

There’s still time to to sign the petition, which currently needs just 594 more signatures to reach the designated goal of 7,500.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SO THEY WANT HUNCHO TO BE FEATURED ON THE NATIONAL ANTHEM LETS ROLL — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) August 12, 2017

Source:: Music News