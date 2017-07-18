Oh, "Marcy Me!" JAY-Z's "4:44" debuts at #1 on the "Billboard" 200

By Music News Group

Courtesy of S.Carter Enterprises/Roc NationJAY-Z‘s album 4:44 has debuted at#1 the Billboard 200, marking the rapper’s 14th number one disc.

The achievement has extended Hova’s record as the solo artist with the most chart-topping albums.

In addition, the platinum-selling collection, who sold 262,000 album equivalent units, has earned the superstar advances his record as solo artist with the most #1 debuts on the Billboard 200.

All of Jay’s albums, from 1996’s Reasonable Doubt to 4:44 have premiered at number one on the chart.

4:44 was originally released on June 30 exclusively on TIDAL for one week, but the streaming service didn’t report the sales for that week to Nielsen Music, which is why it didn’t debut on last week’s chart.

On July 7, it became available on most streaming services, and as a physical CD and a digital download.

Of note, the top four slots on the Billboard album chart are now filled with rap albums, and that’s the first time it’s happened since April of 2015.

JAY’s album is #1, followed by 21 Savage’s Issa Album at #2, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. at #3 and DJ Khaled’s Grateful at #4.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News