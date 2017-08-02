Nothing More shares unsettling "Let 'Em Burn" lyric video

By Music News Group

Credit: Alysse GafkjenNothing More has premiered the lyric video for their new song “Let ‘Em Burn.” The unsettling, Requiem for a Dream-style clip shows a family of four eating dinner while mindlessly watching the TV. You can watch the video now via Billboard.com.

“Let ‘Em Burn” is a track from Nothing More’s upcoming album The Stories We Tell Ourselves. As frontman Johnny Hawkins tells Billboard, the album’s lyrics were partly inspired by the 2016 presidential election.

“It’s a pretty big range on this record from song to song of very personal experiences to more global experiences,” he says. “The content I was reflecting on personally a lot over this year, from my own personal evolution and reflection to my thoughts on stuff that was happening in the political world and social world.”

The Stories We Tell Ourselves will be released September 15.

