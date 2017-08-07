Nothing More embraces softer side with new song "Just Say When"

By Music News Group

Credit: Alysse GafkjenNothing More has shared another preview of their forthcoming album The Stories We Tell Ourselves with a new song called “Just Say When.” The track is available for digital download now.

“Just Say When” is an emotional, acoustic ballad, complete with a string section. It’s the fourth track to be released from The Stories We Tell Ourselves, following “Let ‘Em Burn,” “Don’t Stop” and lead single “Go to War.”

Nothing More will release The Stories We Tell Ourselves on September 15.

Source:: Music News