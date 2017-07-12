Not cool for the summer: Trespasser at Demi Lovato's house

A trespass report was taken at a home on Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood Hills; sources confirm to ABC that the house belongs to Demi. Officers responded to a burglary call just before midnight; when they arrived, there was no evidence of a break-in, but they interviewed someone who works at the house and took a report.

TMZ reported that the the trespasser was a “man wearing all-black clothing and a baseball cap,” who climbed the security gate, and used a ladder to access the balcony of Demi’s home.

According to the website, the house manager heard the dogs barking, went to the balcony, spotted the man looking through Demi’s bedroom window and called 911. He fled before the cops arrived.

In recent months, the homes of stars in the Hollywood and Beverly Hills areas have been targeted by burglars. Among the victims: Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Emmy Rossum, Jamie Pressly and David Spade.