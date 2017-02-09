North American Dates for Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benét's The M.E. Tour Announced

By Music News Group

Jarett FajardoThe M.E. Tour, featuring Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benét, kicks off this spring, with the first date scheduled for March 30 in Detroit.

The tour will continue through more than 30 North American cities, including Las Vegas, San Francisco and Chicago.

Benet’s latest album, Eric Benét, debuted on at #7 on Billboard‘s R&B Albums chart and #12 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in 2016.

That same year, Marsha welcomed her first child, daughter Nyla, with fiancée Dez Billups.

Tickets for The M.E. Tour will be available to purchase Friday, February 10. For more information, visit metour2017.com.

Here are the tour dates:

3/30 — Detroit, MI, Sound Board

3/31 — Northfield, OH,Hard Rock Live

4/2 — Kalamazoo, MI, Kalamazoo State Theatre

4/6 — Atlanta, GA, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

4/7 — Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

4/9 — Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore

4/12 — Houston, TX, House of Blues

4/13 — New Orleans, LA, House of Blues

4/14 — Grand Prairie, TX, Verizon Theatre

4/15 — Memphis, TN, Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

4/20 — Tampa, FL, Ferguson Hall

4/21 — Miami, FL, The Fillmore

4/23 — Orlando, FL, House of Blues

4/26 — Jacksonville, FL, The Florida Theatre

4/27 — Greensboro, NC, Cone Denim Entertainment Center

4/28 — Richmond, VA, The National

4/30 — Norfolk, VA, The NorVa

5/2 — New York, NY, B.B. King Blues Club & Grill

5/3 — New York, NY, B.B. King Blues Club & Grill

5/4 — Philadelphia, PA, Keswick Theatre

5/5 — Baltimore, MD, Rams Head Live!

5/6 — Washington D.C., The Howard Theatre

5/9 — Washington D.C., The Howard Theatre

5/12 — Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

5/14 — Chicago, IL, The Metro

5/18 — Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre

5/19 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

5/23 — Anaheim, CA, House of Blues

5/24 — Phoenix, AZ, TBA

5/25 — Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues

5/26 — Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

5/27 — San Diego, CA, House of Blues

6/1 — Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre

6/3 — Sacramento, CA, Crest Theatre

6/4 — San Francisco, CA, Yoshi’s

6/6 — San Francisco, CA, Yoshi’s

6/7 — San Francisco, CA, Yoshi’s

6/8 — San Francisco, CA, Yoshi’s

