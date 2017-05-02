Normani Kordei tangos her way through back pain to earn a perfect score on "Dancing with the Stars"

By Music News Group

ABC/Craig SjodinMonday night’s of Dancing with the Stars theme was “A Night at the Movies,” with dances selected to evoke a mood from a specific movie genre. The stars were each assigned a dance by judge Len Goodman but also faced the prospect of double elimination, based on the combined tally of judges’ scores and viewer votes.

By far the showstopper of the night was Fifth Harmony stunner Normani Kordei. The 20-year-old was all legs and flash as she moved gracefully across the floor. It came as a wonderful and startling surprise after a pre-taped segment in which she revealed her recent affliction with back pain, which briefly compromised her rehearsals with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Kordei visited an orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Robert L. Murrah, Jr., who gave her an MRI and X- ray and told her that she might have to modify her performance.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old singer bravely fought through the pain with an arresting Argentine tango to “Quizàs, Quizàs, Quizàs” by Andrea Bocelli featuring Jennifer Lopez for the theme of “Foreign Film.”

For only the second time this season, the judges awarded a perfect score, with judge Bruno Tonioli exclaiming, “I can safely say that the Academy Award for best dance on Movie Night goes to Normani and Val!”

Kordei was breathless in her thank-yous to the judges and she raced over to kiss both Goodman and Tonioli.

Dancing with the Stars returns next Monday on ABC.

