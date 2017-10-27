Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds debut new, Kanye West-inspired single, "Fort Knox"

By Music News Group

Sour Mash Records/Caroline RecordsNoel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds has premiered a new song called “Fort Knox,” which will appear on their forthcoming album, Who Built the Moon? The psychedelic track is available now via digital outlets — you can watch its lyric video now on YouTube.

In a statement, Gallagher says that “Fort Knox” was inspired by the Kanye West single, “Power.”

“The singer, Y-See, had never even heard the track and she started to do this vocal over it and it was like: f****** hell!” Noel says. “It all just fell in to place.”

Who Built the Moon? will be released November 24. Gallagher and company will hit the road in support of the album on a North American tour starting February 9 in Detroit.

