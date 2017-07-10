Noel Gallagher joins U2 for "Don't Look Back in Anger" performance in London

By ABC News Radio

Brian Rasic/WireImageFans at the London kickoff of the European leg of U2‘s Joshua Tree anniversary tour Saturday night got an unexpected treat — a guest appearance by former Oasis guitarist and singer Noel Gallagher.

Gallagher joined U2 for a performance of the Oasis standard “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” with Gallagher singing lead and U2 frontman Bono joining in on the chorus.

Gallagher ended the performance by declaring, “For the people of Manchester! For Grenfell Tower!” That’s a reference to the deadly May 22 terrorist attack at Manchester Arena following a performance by pop star Ariana Grande, as well as the Grenfell Tower fire in London June 14 that killed at least 80 people. “Don’t Look Back in Anger” has become an anti-hate anthem in the wake of those events.

Gallagher’s performance Saturday wasn’t a complete surprise — he and his High Flying Birds have been opening for U2 during the Joshua Tree 2017 tour.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News