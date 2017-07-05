No more: Chrissy Teigen wants Twitterverse to stop sending "John Babies"

By Music News Group

ABC/Adam RoseJohn Legend‘s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, is done with the John baby look-alike pictures.

The outspoken celebrity recently took to Twitter to write, “For the LAST TIME, JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES.”

Got it?

For several years, John’s fans have had no shame in sending pictures of babies they believe look exactly like the “Ordinary People” singer.

Several baby John doppelganger photos were also sent to the Grammy winner this past weekend.

When a fan recently wrote, “I think the reason all these babies look like John Legend might be that John Legend looks like a baby,” he responded with a simple, “Exactly.”

