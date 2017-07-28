No, Adele and Taylor Swift will not be featured on the new Foo Fighters album

By Music News Group

Alasdair McLellanNeither Adele nor Taylor Swift will be rocking out on the Foo Fighters‘ upcoming album, Concrete and Gold.

The band’s frontman Dave Grohl lit up a fire of speculation last month when he revealed that “probably the biggest pop star in the world” sings backing vocals on a track from the album. Many speculated it could be Adele or Taylor. Adele in particular has been heavily speculated as the mystery star, since she’s worked closely with Greg Kurstin, who produced Concrete and Gold.

But Grohl has put those rumors to bed.

“Neither Adele nor Taylor Swift sang on the record,” he tells Rolling Stone.

One person who will be on the album, though, is Shawn Stockman from Boyz II Men, who sings on the Concrete and Gold title track.

“When he left the room, I turned to everybody and said, ‘The Boyz II Men dude just raised the…bar. Every song has to be that big,'” says Grohl.

You’ll be able to hear all of the album’s guest stars when it’s released September 15.

