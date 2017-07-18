Nine Inch Nails unleashes new "Add Violence" track, "This Isn't the Place"

By Music News Group

The Null CorporationNine Inch Nails have premiered a new song called “This Isn’t the Place,” which will appear on the band’s forthcoming EP, Add Violence. The song begins with a long, atmospheric instrumental build-up before Trent Reznor‘s voice finally surfaces. You can listen to “This Isn’t the Place” now on YouTube.

Add Violence, which features the single “Less Than,” will be released July 21. It’s the follow-up to the 2016 EP Not the Actual Events. A third, related EP is forthcoming.

Nine Inch Nails will play their first concert in three years on Wednesday, July 19 when they perform in Bakersfield, California. They’ll headline the FYF Fest in Los Angeles this weekend, followed by sets at this year’s Panorama, Riot Fest and Aftershock festivals.

