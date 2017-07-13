Nine Inch Nails drops new track "Less Than" from upcoming EP, "Add Violence"

By Music News Group

The Null CorporationNine Inch Nails has revealed the details of their next EP. The five-track collection is titled Add Violence, and will be released July 21. You can pre-order it now via the NIN webstore.

For your first preview of Add Violence, you can listen to a new track called “Less Than,” which is available now for digital download.

Add Violence is the follow-up to the 2016 EP Not the Actual Events. A third EP, which will complete the Nine Inch Nails EP trilogy, is forthcoming.

Nine Inch Nails will be hitting a number of festivals this year, including FYF Fest, Panorama, Riot Fest and Aftershock.

Here’s the Add Violence track list:

“Less Than”

“The Lovers”

“This Isn’t the Place”

“Not Anymore”

“The Background World”

