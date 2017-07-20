Nine Inch Nails covers David Bowie during first show in three years

By Music News Group

Ke.Mazur/WireImageNine Inch Nails played their first show in three years Wednesday night in Bakersfield, California. During the show, Trent Reznor and company honored David Bowie with a cover of “I Can Give Everything Away,” the closing track on the late rock icon’s final album, Blackstar. You can watch fan-recorded footage of the performance now on YouTube.

Bowie and Nine Inch Nails have long history — they toured together in the mid-’90s, and Reznor stars in the video for Bowie’s 1997 single “I’m Afraid of Americans.” In an essay published weeks after Bowie’s death, Reznor credited the legendary musician for helping him get sober.

Also during the Bakersfield show, Nine Inch Nails played songs from their forthcoming EP Add Violence, including the single “Less Than.” Add Violence will be released Friday.

This weekend, Nine Inch Nails will headline the FYF Fest in Los Angeles. They’ll also be playing this year’s Panorama, Riot Fest and Aftershock festivals.

