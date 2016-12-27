Nick Lachey and Wife Welcome Third Child

By ABC News Radio

Angela Weiss/Getty ImagesChristmas was a little merrier for Nick Lachey and his wife, TV personality Vanessa Lachey, who welcomed their third child Saturday.

Nick shared a picture on Instagram of their new son holding on to his mother’s fingers, along with the caption, “It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5.”

Vanessa shared an identical post.

A September post to Vanessa’s Instagram account announced the “Newest Lachey Arriving Spring 2017,” but apparently Phoenix couldn’t wait that long.

Nick, 43, and Vanessa, 36, tied the knot in 2011 and are already the parents of son Camden, four, and daughter Brooklyn, who’ll turn two next month.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News