Nick Jonas lines up "chaotic" role in new film with "Star Wars," "Spider-Man" stars

ABC/Phil McCartenIf Nick Jonas is a sci-fi fantasy geek, he’ll really have a great time on the set of his new movie.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nick will co-star in a new film called Chaos Walking, described as a “post-apocalyptic thriller.” His co-stars include Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in the new Star Wars movies, and Tom Holland, Hollywood’s current Spider-Man.

The movie, based on a best-selling young adult novel, is set on a colony planet where everyone suffers from The Noise, a virus that gives you super-realistic visions of everything that’s in your head. The Noise drives people crazy until a guy called Todd Hewitt, played by Holland, discovers a girl, played by Ridley, who may hold the key to stopping it.

Nick will play a soldier named Davy Prentiss Jr., who’s jealous that his dad has chosen to mentor Holland’s character. Chaos Walking is due in theaters March 1, 2019.

If you don’t want to wait to see Nick at a theater near you, don’t worry: he’s in the Jumanji reboot that’s coming out this December.

