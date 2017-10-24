Niall Horan to perform on 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards

By Music News Group

Image Group LA/ABCAs an Irishman, Niall Horan probably didn’t grow up surrounded by a lot of country music, but he’ll be performing on the Country Music Association Awards next month on ABC.

Niall will duet with country star Maren Morris on “Seeing Blind,” a track from his debut solo album, Flicker. Maren recorded the song with Niall for the album.

Carrie Underwood and country star Brad Paisley will co-host the 51st annual CMA Awards, airing November 8 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

