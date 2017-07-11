Niall Horan promises his upcoming tour is "just the beginning"

ABC/:Phil McCartenIf Niall Horan‘s Flicker Sessions tour isn’t hitting a city near you, don’t worry. In a handwritten message posted to Twitter, the singer promises there will be more tour dates to come.

“It’s been incredible to see such an amazing reaction to the Flicker Sessions,” Niall says in the note. “Thank you so much as per usual for your love and support.”

He adds, “For those of you wondering why I’m not stopping nearer you this time please bear with me a little longer while I plan 2018. This is just the beginning and an opportunity for me to re-learn the craft of doing shows and touring in general. Please stay patient and there will be more exciting news soon.”

Niall’s first solo headlining tour will hit 21 cities across the globe, starting in Dublin, Ireland on August 29. It’ll wrap in San Francisco on November 22. Tickets for the U.S. and Canada dates go on sale July 15.

