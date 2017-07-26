Newcomer Ashley McBryde takes you to "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega"

By Music News Group

John Peets PhotographyIf you haven’t heard of Ashley McBryde yet, chances are, you’re going to.

The Arkansas native caught the attention of Eric Church, so much so that he invited her onstage during his Chicago stop on the Holdin’ My Own Tour to perform her song, “Bible and a .44.” He also added her to his September dates in Tuscaloosa and Orange Beach, Alabama with Brothers Osborne.

McBryde is currently working on her next album with Eric’s longtime producer, Jay Joyce.

This week, CMT added the video for Ashley’s latest single, “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega,” which was shot just outside of Nashville in Watertown, Tennessee, where Ashley now lives. You can check it out on YouTube.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News