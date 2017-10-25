New two-CD John Wetton solo set includes previously unreleased 2005 live acoustic performances

By Music News Group

Primary Purpose/Cherry Red RecordsA new-two CD live collection featuring archival acoustic solo performances by late Asia frontman John Wetton has just been released. The double-disc set brings together a newly remastered version Wetton’s 1996 album Akustika — Live in Amerika and the previously unreleased Akustika II — Return to Amerika, which was recorded at a 2005 concert.

The album includes renditions of Asia classics like “Heat of the Moment,” “Only Time Will Tell,” “Sole Survivor” and “Don’t Cry,” as well as selections from Wetton’s solo career and his stints with King Crimson and U.K.

The release comes packaged with a booklet boasting recollections by Wetton fans and friends who attended the 2005 show, plus rare photos.

The collection was personally selected for release by Wetton before his death. He passed away in January 2017 from colon cancer, aged 67.

Here’s the track list for Akustika — Live in Amerika & Akustika II — Return to Amerika:

Disc One

“Voice of America”

“Hold Me Now”

“Rendezvous 6:02”

“Christina”

“30 Years”

“Only Time Will Tell”

“Book of Saturday”

“Don’t Cry”

“Battle Lines”

“The Smile Had Left Your Eyes”

“Heat of the Moment”

“You’re Not the Only One”

Disc Two

“Walking on Air”

“Meet Me at Midnight”

“Sole Survivor”

“Book of Saturday”

“Emma”

“Days Like These”

“Thirty Years”/”Hold Me Now”

“Arkangel”

“Rendezvous 6:02”

“Starless”

“Voice of America”

“Woman”

“The Night Watch”

“The Smile Has Left Your Eyes”

“Heat of the Moment”

