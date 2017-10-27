Friday , 27 October 2017
New "Stranger Things" soundtrack features classic songs by The Police, The Clash, Bon Jovi and more

By Music News Group

Legacy RecordingsWith fans of Stranger Things returning to the Upside Down Friday with the premiere of the smash Netflix sci-fi/horror series’ second season, a new soundtrack featuring classic 1980s tunes heard in both seasons of the show has just been released.

Stranger Things — Music from the Netflix Original Seriesavailable now on CD, digitally and via streaming services — includes hits by The Police, The Clash, Bon Jovi, The Scorpions, The Romantics and many more acts.

The album features a total of 19 music tracks interspersed with 11 dialogue segments from the show. Among the songs are The Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” Bon Jovi’s “Runaway,” The Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” and The Romantics’ “Talking in Your Sleep.”

Peter Gabriel‘s cover of the David Bowie‘s “Heroes” also appears on the soundtrack, as well as tunes by Toto, The Bangles, Echo & the Bunnymen, Duran Duran, Joy Division, New Order, The Psychedelic Furs, Jim Croce, Devo, and Cyndi Lauper.

A vinyl version of the soundtrack will be released on December 15.

Set during the early 1980s, Stranger Things tells the story of a group of young friends in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, which is threatened by a mysterious creature and unexplained forces apparently connected to a local experimental laboratory. You can watch the series’ second season on Netflix now.

Here’s the full track list of Stranger Things — Music from the Netflix Original Series:

“Intro — Will singing The Clash” (dialogue)
“Every Breath You Take” — The Police
“Should I Stay or Should I Go” — The Clash
“Coffee and contemplation” (dialogue)
“Hazy Shade of Winter” — The Bangles
“Nocturnal Me” — Echo & the Bunnymen
“Bring him home!” (dialogue)
“Sunglasses at Night” — Corey Hart
“Girls on Film” — Duran Duran
“Just because people tell you…” (dialogue)
“Atmosphere” — Joy Division
“Maybe I’m crazy…” (dialogue)
“Twist of Fate” — Olivia Newton-John
“Says logic” (dialogue)
“The Ghost in You” — The Psychedelic Furs
“Africa” — Toto
“You Don’t Mess Around with Jim” — Jim Croce
“Accident or not” (dialogue)
“Whip It” — Devo
“Runaway” — Bon Jovi
“Time After Time” — Cyndi Lauper
“Talking in Your Sleep” — The Romantics
“Mouthbreather” (dialogue)
“Back to Nature” — Fad Gadget
“She’s our friend and she’s crazy!” (dialogue)
“Rock You Like a Hurricane” — The Scorpions
“Heroes” — Peter Gabriel
“Friends don’t lie” (dialogue)
“Elegia” — New Order
“Outro — Will singing The Clash” (dialogue)

