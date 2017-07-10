New Selena Gomez track "Fetish" coming July 13

By Andrea Dresdale

Image Group LA/ABC

At the end of the video for Selena Gomez‘s song “Bad Liar,” there was a brief tease of another song called “Fetish.” Now we know when it’ll arrive.

Selena tweeted a photo of herself wearing a yellow dress, carrying bags of groceries, standing on a street next to an overheated car. It reveals that the song will be out July 13 and will feature Gucci Mane, with whom she appeared in the 2013 movie Spring Breakers.

Ahead of the announcement, Selena had been posting a variety of what look like movie stills, all of which seem taken from the “Fetish” video. It’s not clear if the video’s plot will be a continuation of the story told in “Bad Liar.”

JULY 13 pic.twitter.com/0fJIwwqC8U

— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 7, 2017

