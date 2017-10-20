New Music Friday: Liam Payne, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Julia Michaels & more

By Andrea Dresdale

Republic RecordsEvery Friday brings a batch of new music, and there are a number of notable tracks hitting streaming and digital services today.

Liam Payne has a new solo single, “Bedroom Floor,” which was co-written by Charlie Puth, among others. In a statement, Liam says of the track, “It’s a bit different from what you’ve heard from me before, but helps to show where I’m going with my album. It’s very important to me to keep challenging myself, to keep pushing into new areas.”

Nick Jonas has a new song called “Home,” from the upcoming animated comedy Ferdinand, based on the children’s book Ferdinand the Bull. In a statement, Nick says, “I wrote this song with good friends of mine…and we wrote about feeling accepted and feeling loved, wherever that place is for you. For me it’s home, it’s my family, people I have closest to me; and the experiences we’ve shared.” The movie arrives December 15.

Julia Michaels co-wrote Justin Bieber’s hit collabo with BloodPop, “Friends,” and now she’s featured on a new remix of the track. Julia also co-wrote songs on new albums by Maroon 5 and Pink, and is featured on Clean Bandit’s new song “I Miss You,” out next Friday. She’ll appear on MTV’s TRL on October 24.

Canadian band MAGIC!, who topped the charts with the song “Rude,” returns with a new single called “Darts in the Dark,” featured on their upcoming third album, due early next year. The song adds some dance elements to the band’s reggae sound.

Finally, Kelly Clarkson, whose new album Meaning of Life comes out next Friday, has released a Christmas song called “Christmas Eve.” The upbeat track is a new song that doesn’t appear on her previous holiday album Wrapped in Red.





