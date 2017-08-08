New Miley Cyrus album "Younger Now" coming September 29

Liam HemsworthFollowing the release of her songs “Malibu” and “Inspired,” Miley Cyrus has now announced a brand-new album. A post on her website states the album title as Younger Now, with a release date of September 29.

The album, Miley’s sixth, will be the official follow-up to her 2013 disc, Bangerz. Her 2015 experimental album Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz was a collaboration with The Flaming Lips that arrived as a free download.

The title of MIley’s new album may be a reference to a classic Bob Dylan song called “My Back Pages,” in which the rock legend sings, “I was so much older than/I’m younger than that now.”

Miley’s new album will come four days after the debut of the new season of The Voice, where she’ll return as a coach, with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus as her team’s guest mentor.

August 13, Miley will be presented with the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards. On August 27, she’ll perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.

