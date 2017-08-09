New documentary special about Carly Simon's classic album "No Secrets" debuts tonight on AXS TV

By Music News Group

Credit: Heidi Wild

Classic Albums‘ profile of Carly Simon‘s chart-topping 1972 studio effort, No Secrets, will have its U.S. television premiere tonight on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The album featured the singer/songwriter’s signature tune, the #1 hit “You’re So Vain,” as well as the top-20 single “The Right Thing to Do.”

The hour-long special, part of a U.K. documentary series, features new footage of Simon sharing her recollections of making No Secrets and delving into the stories behind the individual songs.

Among the highlights is an in-depth look at “You’re So Vain,” during which Carly talks about the mystery about the man who inspired the song and recalls The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger contributing backing vocals to the track. The doc also features Simon performing, for the first time, a discarded verse she wrote for the tune.

No Secrets producer Richard Perry also appears in the program.

The album spent five consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 in early 1973, while “You’re So Vain” was #1 on the Hot 100 for three weeks in January of that year.

The screening of the No Secrets profile tonight marks the launch of a nine-episode weekly run of Classic Albums on AXS that will feature a new show premiering each Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. The series continues on August 16 with a look at Elvis Presley‘s self-titled 1956 debut, followed on August 23 by a profile of Elton John‘s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

