New Demi Lovato single "Sorry Not Sorry" coming on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the singer is dropping a new single called “Sorry Not Sorry.” After confirming the song’s title and release date on Twitter Thursday, she wrote on Friday, “Overwhelmed already by all the love for Sorry Not Sorry. So grateful. Let’s make this chapter the best one yet.”

She added, “Lovatics, I’m so ready to share this with you! Are you guys ready?”

It’s not known whether the song is a stand-alone track, or the first release from Demi’s upcoming album. She’s been working on new music for quite some time, but she’s also been busy with other projects, such as starring the movie Smurfs: The Lost Village, launching a new line of athletic wear, and collaborating with the group Cheat Codes on the song “No Promises.”

In May, she said a new album was coming “later this year,” and announced plans to star in I Am: Demi Lovato, a YouTube series in which she’ll document the personal journey she went through in writing and recording the album.

