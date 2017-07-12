New David Bowie box set, coming in September, gathers his late-'70s and early-'80s work

By Music News Group

ParlophoneA New Career in a New Town (1977-1982), the third installment in a series of box sets focusing on different periods in David Bowie‘s career, will be released in September 29.

The expansive collection includes remastered versions of Bowie’s “Berlin Trilogy” — 1977’s Low and “Heroes,” and 1979’s Lodger — as well as 1980’s Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps). There are also two mixes of the 1978 live set Stage; an additional, new mix of Lodger; and a compilation titled Re:Call 3 that gathers single edits, B-sides, soundtrack recordings and more.

The box set will be available as an 11-CD package, a 13-LP vinyl collection and a high-quality digital download. The versions of Stage featured in the set are a 2017 mix that includes two bonus tracks and a previously unreleased original mix. The new Lodger mix was created by longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti, with David’s blessing.

Among the tracks on Re:Call 3 are single versions of “Heroes,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “Fashion” and Bowie’s classic Queen collaboration “Under Pressure”; plus the entire 1982 Bertolt Brecht’s Baal EP; and a mono version of the 1977 “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy” duet David sang with Bing Crosby.

A New Career in a New Town also includes the four-track “Heroes” EP, which features four different versions of the anthemic Bowie tune. The disc was put together exclusively for the box set in honor of the song’s 40th anniversary.

The CD and vinyl versions A New Career in a New Town both come packaged with a hardback book featuring rare and previously unseen photos, archival reviews, and notes penned by Visconti about Bowie’s albums.

Here’s the list of discs featured in the A New Career in a New Town CD and vinyl sets:

Low (remastered)

“Heroes” (remastered)

“Heroes” EP (remastered)*

Stage (original mix) (two-CD, two-LP)*

Stage (2017 mix) (remastered) (two-CD, three-LP)

Lodger (remastered)

Lodger (Tony Visconti 2017 mix)*

Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)

Re:Call 3 (remastered) (two-LP)*

* = exclusive to A New Career in a New Town.

