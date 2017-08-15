New compilation from pre-CCR band The Golliwogs arriving next month

By Music News Group

Craft Recordings/Concord Bicycle MusicFor several years during the 1960s, John Fogerty, his brother Tom, Stu Cook and Doug Clifford played in a band called The Golliwogs, which they eventually renamed Creedence Clearwater Revival. Now, a new comprehensive collection of Golliwogs songs titled Fight Fire: The Complete Recordings 1964-1967 will be released on September 29.

The album features 23 tracks, including all of the A-sides and B-sides the group recorded, as well as a few rare tunes that weren’t released until years later. Fight Fire will be issued on CD, as a two-LP vinyl set and digitally, and also will be available via streaming services.

The physical versions of the album will include rare photos and liner notes penned by the compilation’s producer, Alec Palao.

John Fogerty, Cook and Clifford actually began playing together while in high school in a band called The Blue Velvets. After Tom Fogerty joined the group, they changed their name to The Visions. They were renamed The Golliwogs by Max Weiss, co-founder of the Fantasy Records label, after the group recorded its debut single.

The Golliwogs started out being heavily inspired by British Invasion groups, although they soon began to incorporate the psychedelic and American roots-music influences that would define the sound of Creedence Cleawater Revival.

Here’s the full track list of the Fight Fire CD:

“Brown-Eyed Girl”

“Fight Fire”

“Don’t Tell Me No Lies”

“Walking on the Water”

“You Can’t Be True” (version one)

“Try Try Try”

“You Came Walking”

“Fragile Child”

“You Better Be Careful”

“Little Tina”

“I Only Met You Just an Hour Ago”

“You Better Get It Before It Gets You”

“Call It Pretending”

“Gonna Hang Around”

“Where You Been”

“You Got Nothin’ on Me”

“She Was Mine”

“Tell Me”

“Porterville”

“Instrumental #1”

“You Can’t Be True” (version two)

“Little Girl (Does Your Momma Know)”

Action USA spot

