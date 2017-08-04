New audio/video sets documenting Jeff Beck's star-studded 50th anniversary show in L.A. due in October

By Music News Group

Eagle Rock Entertainment

Last August, Jeff Beck celebrated his 50-year music career with a special concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles that included guest appearances by Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons and blues legend Buddy Guy, among others. Now, you’ll to be able to watch the memorable show in the comfort of your own home when Jeff Beck: Live at the Hollywood Bowl hit stores on October 6.

The release will be available as DVD/two-CD set and Blu-ray/two-CD package, while a DVD/three-LP vinyl collection will is sold exclusively via PledgeMusic.com.

The concert featured material from throughout Beck’s half-century career, including tunes by The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group, as well as songs from Beck’s latest solo effort, 2016’s Loud Hailer. Also performing at the show were ex-Wet Willie frontman Jimmy Hall, former Jeff Beck Group keyboardist Jan Hammer and veteran blues-rock singer Beth Hart.

Tyler hit the stage for renditions of The Yardbirds’ “Train Kept A-Rollin'” and “Shapes of Things,” Gibbons joined Beck for a version of ZZ Top’s “Rough Boy,” and Guy and Beck played Buddy’s “Let Me Love You” together.

Hart helped bring things to a close with a rousing version of the late Prince‘s “Purple Rain.”

You can check out a video trailer for Live at the Hollywood Bowl at Beck’s official VEVO YouTube channel.

Here’s a full list of songs featured on the DVD and Blu-ray:

“The Revolution Will Be Televised”

“Over Under Sideways Down” (with Jimmy Hall)

“Heart Full of Soul” (with Jimmy Hall)

“For Your Love” (with Jimmy Hall)

“Beck’s Bolero”

Medley: “Rice Pudding”/”Morning Dew” (with Jimmy Hall)

“Freeway Jam” (with Jan Hammer)

“You Never Know” (with Jan Hammer)

“‘Cause We’ve Ended as Lovers” (with Jan Hammer)

“Star Cycle” (with Jan Hammer)

“Blue Wind” (with Jan Hammer)

“Big Block”

“I’d Rather Go Blind” (with Beth Hart)

“Let Me Love You” (with Buddy Guy)

“Live in the Dark”

“Scared for the Children”

“Rough Boy” (with Billy Gibbons)

“Train Kept A-Rollin'” (with Steven Tyler)

“Shapes of Things” (with Steven Tyler)

“A Day in the Life”

“Purple Rain” (with Jan Hammer)

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News