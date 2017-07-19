New album featuring classic Aretha Franklin songs enhanced by an orchestra due in November

By Music News Group

RhinoIn celebration of the 50th anniversary of the start of Aretha Franklin‘s historic association with Atlantic Records, a new album featuring some of the Queen of Soul’s classic songs enhanced with new orchestral accompaniment will be released November 10.

A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will feature reworked renditions of classic tunes like “Think,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and “Respect.”

A Brand New Me was produced by Nick Patrick and Don Reedman, the same duo behind two recent Elvis Presley albums that similarly features songs by the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll augmented by new symphonic arrangements. As with the Presley records, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra contributions to A Brand New Me were recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios. Grammy-winning jazz/R&B singer Patti Austin also added backing vocals to the tracks.

“There is a reason that Aretha Franklin is called the ‘Queen of Soul.’ There is nothing more exciting than that incredible voice taking you on an emotional roller coaster ride through her amazing repertoire of songs,” says Patrick. “To have the opportunity to work with that voice on this project has been the greatest honor and to hear a symphony orchestra wrapped around those performances is breathtaking.”

The album will be available as a 14-track CD and digital collection, as well as a 12-track vinyl LP.

Here’s the full A Brand New Me track list:

“Think”

“Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)”

“I Say a Little Prayer”

“Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)”*

“A Brand New Me”

“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”

“Angel”

“Border Song (Holy Moses)”

“Let It Be”

“People Get Ready”

“Oh Me Oh My (I’m a Fool for You Baby)”*

“You’re All I Need to Get By”

“Son of a Preacher Man”

“Respect”

* = doesn’t appear on vinyl version.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News