Never Say Die? Black Sabbath Plays Final Show

Black Sabbath on tour in August 2016; Kevin Mazur/WireImageAfter five decades, the members of Black Sabbath played their last concert Saturday night in their home city of Birmingham, England. ABC News partner The BBC reports the final show of The End Tour at the NEC Arena lasted two hours, during which the band played 15 songs, concluding with their first hit, “Paranoid.”

Ozzy Osbourne, 68, thanked fans for nearly five decades of support as ticker tape and balloons fell as singer. “Thank you, goodnight, thank you so much,” Ozzy said as they left the stage. Guitarist Tony Iommi gave a thumbs-up as he waved goodbye.

The final song was streamed live on Sabbath’s Facebook page, and fireworks went off as the band took their final bows.

The End Tour began in the States in January 2016 and played 81 shows across the world, including Australia, Europe, North and South America, and wrapping with the final two shows in Birmingham, where it all began for the band.

Black Sabbath was formed in 1968 by Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward. Sadly, Ward hasn’t played with Sabbath since 2012 — the band has been playing with drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboard player Adam Wakeman.

Even though the band insists this is their final tour, Iommi said last fall that he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of doing one-off shows, saying “I wouldn’t write that off, if one day that came about. That’s possible. Or even doing an album, ’cause then, again, you’re in one place. But I don’t know if that would happen.”

