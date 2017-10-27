Never-before-seen images of John Lennon to go on display in Liverpool next month

By Music News Group

John Lennon in 1970 (Chris Walter/ WireImage)A collection of recently discovered negatives featuring previously unseen images of John Lennon from February 1970 will go on display at the Liverpool, U.K., attraction The Beatles Story next month before being auctioned in 2018. The negatives were found by a man who wishes to remain anonymous who claims they’d been stored in his family’s junk drawer for 34 years.

The Lennon images were unearthed along with various other interesting Beatles-themed items during a “Memorabilia Day” event held Wednesday at The Beatles Story where people have the chance to find out the estimated value of collectibles they own.

The negatives, which feature candid pictures of Lennon around the time of the release of his solo single “Instant Karma,” will be displayed at The Beatles Story starting November 9, and will be part of an auction to be held at the Liverpool attraction next October.

The collection of negatives could sell for more than 10,000 pounds, or more than $13,000, according to Julien’s Auctions CEO Darren Julien. “It’s not often when you find images of John Lennon that have never before been seen by the public,” he says. “These 26 images/negatives of John Lennon are a rare find.”

