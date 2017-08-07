Neil Young launching online archive of "every single recorded track or album I have produced"

By Music News Group

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Autism SpeaksNeil Young is launching an online career archive that the he promises will represent “[e]vrey single, recorded track or album I have produced,” Young announced in a note on the Neil Young Archive website.

The Archive will contain everything from Young’s first single, recorded in Canada in 1963, to unreleased material still in the works, which will be penciled in on a navigable timeline, to appear when the work is finished.

According to Young’s note, users will be able to zoom in on images and view art, credits, photos and other memorabilia, in addition to streaming the music.

Of course, Young being the audiophile that he is, the material will be available in high-resolution streaming, in a system that automatically will sense the end user’s bandwidth and deliver the highest possible audio quality that the bandwidth will allow.

No word yet on when the archive will go live. The website currently features an image of a file cabinet labelled “Neil Young Archives” with an image of a coffee-stained note taped to it reading “Opening Soon.”

Just last week, Young announced plans to issue an archival studio album titled Hitchhiker on September 8. The 10-track collection was recorded live at Indigo Studios in Malibu, California, on August 11, 1976, and features Young accompanying himself on guitar.

