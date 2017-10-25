Ne-Yo’s wife is pregnant

By Music News Group

ABC/ Ida Mae AstuteNe-Yo and his wife are celebrating The Platinum Life with the news that she is expecting their second child together.

“We are so excited,” Crystal Smith tells E! Online. “This definitely wasn’t in the plan and we weren’t trying at all!”

The three-time Grammy Award winner and his wife have one child together: two-and-a-half-year old son, Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr. They are also parents to his two children from a previous relationship: son Mason Evan, and daughter Madilyn Grace, who are both six years old.

The mother-to-be says the sex of their baby will decide whether they want to have more kids in the future.

“If it’s a girl, then the shop is closed, but if it’s a boy, then we have to do it again,” Crystal says. “I’ve been dreaming of the same little girl since I was a little girl and we won’t stop until we get her.”

Ne-Yo and Crystal star together in the reality series The Platinum Life, which airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. on E!

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News