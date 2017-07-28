"Nashville" recap: "Speed Trap Town"

By Music News Group

CMTOn Thursday’s new episode of Nashville on CMT, the rift between Juliette Barnes and Maddie Jaymes only grew, as the two were both nominated in the same category at the American Music Awards.

Though Juliette tweeted her congratulations to Maddie, the young singer couldn’t forgive her for hijacking the song that was meant for her. Maddie accepted her congratulations, adding that she’d written HER nominated song, which left Juliette incensed.

In the wake of the armed robbery and her miscarriage, Scarlett O’Connor was spooked, and decided to take a self-defense class. Though it initially didn’t seem to be helping her regain her confidence, in the end, she was able to release all her rage in a demonstration with her instructor.

While on tour in Texas with Avery Barkley, Gunnar Scott decided to visit his hometown. A chance meeting with a girl from high school transported him back to the moment he found out both his parents had been suddenly killed when he was only 11. Visiting his dispassionate grandmother in the nursing home, Gunnar was finally able to confront the woman who’d raised him, but had failed to be there for him emotionally.

Though she’d already told Deacon Claybourne she wouldn’t sign with Highway 65, Jessie Caine couldn’t help but share her excitement over a new song she’d written. When Deacon volunteered to help her record a demo, the two butted heads a bit, but ultimately, they ended up bonding over their mutual weaknesses.

