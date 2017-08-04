"Nashville" recap: "Farther On"

By Music News Group

CMTOn Thursday’s new episode of Nashville on CMT, Avery Barkley and Gunnar Scott were overwhelmed by the female attention while out on tour. Even though at least one member of the road crew seemed intent on seducing Avery, his bond with Juliette Barnes remained so strong — even many miles from home — that he wasn’t tempted.

Meanwhile, Deacon Claybourne continued to struggle with his grief over Rayna Jaymes, especially when offered the opportunity to play the Opry for the first time since her death. As Deacon became overwhelmed with emotion and struggled with responsibilities at Highway 65, it was Jessie Caine who forced him to take some time for himself.

The two continued to grow closer, as Jessie assured him Rayna would want him to live his life and pursue his passions. In the end, Deacon stepped into the circle and played a triumphant set on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Meanwhile, Maddie Jaymes was thrust in the spotlight as she starred in a lucrative mascara commercial that was supposed to feature her hit song. When the advertiser demanded she alter the lyrics, she balked, forcing her father to intervene.

When Deacon presented the problem to Zach Welles, the investor gave him an ultimatum: Either get Maddie in line or he’d pull the financing for Highway 65. At a meeting of the label’s artists, they remained united: they’d stand true to what Rayna would’ve wanted and let him walk, if need be.

Find out what happens next on Nashville, Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News