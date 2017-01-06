Nashville Notes

By Music News Group

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock Jake Owen is launching Good Company Entertainment with Keith Gale. Gale recently left RCA Nashville to act as the “American Country Love Song” hitmaker’s manager.

Rodney Crowell‘s new album, Close Ties, will be released March 31. His first new project in three years includes collaborations with both Sheryl Crow and ex-wife Rosanne Cash.

The Mavericks will release their latest record, Brand New Day, on March 31.

