Nashville Notes

By Music News Group

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock The new single from CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne is the track “It Ain’t My Fault,” from their debut album, Pawn Shop.

Jenny Gill, whose father is Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill, will release her debut project The House Sessions on February 17. Sheryl Crow guests on the six-song EP.

If you missed High Valley‘s feature Wednesday on CBS This Morning, you can check it out online.

