Musiq Soulchild starts over, gets back to the "simple things" with two brand-new visuals

By Music News Group

Courtesy of eOne MusicMusiq Soulchild is bringing back the soul in today’s music with the debut of two new videos for his songs “Start Over” and “Simple Things.”

“Start Over” shows the artist visiting a woman in what appears to be a textile design studio, before both head to a lounge for their date.

Musiq eventually ends up on stage to serenade his sweetheart, played in the video by former 702 lead singer Kameelah Williams.

Meanwhile on “Simple Things,” the singer displays an appreciation for just that, as he questions his lover’s deep attachment to designer clothes and other luxuries.

“Start Over” and “Simple Things” are the first two singles from Musiq’s forthcoming double disc, Feel the Real. You can pre-order the album today via the usual digital platforms.

