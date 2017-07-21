Musicians' significant others get ready to share 'The Platinum Life' on new series

By Music News Group

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagicE! is gearing up for the fall premiere of a brand new series featuring “music’s most savvy women” on a show called The Platinum Life.

What makes the show even more intriguing is that each woman is married to or in a relationship with some of music’s most successful men, such as Ne-Yo, Nelly and Miguel.

Viewers can expect to see lavish lifestyles, behind-the-scenes business deals and red carpet glamour courtesy of cast members Shantel Jackson, who’s linked to Nelly; Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith; Kid Ink‘s wife Asiah Azante; Miguel‘s fiancee Nazanin Mandi and more.

